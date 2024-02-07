Wyłoniono zwycięzców 66. dorocznych nagród GRAMMY
66. doroczna ceremonia wręczenia nagród GRAMMY powróciła do Crypto.com Arena w Los Angeles w niedzielę 4 lutego 2024 r. i była transmitowana na żywo w sieci telewizyjnej CBS oraz transmitowana na żywo i na żądanie w Paramount+. Poniżej znajduje się próbka zwycięzców ogłoszonych w 94 kategoriach 66. dorocznych nagród GRAMMY. Pełną listę zwycięzców można znaleźć na stronie www.grammy.com. Gratulujemy wszystkim nominowanym i zwycięzcom!
Najlepszy album Contemporary Christian Music
My Tribe – Blessing Offor
Emanuel – Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
Church Clothes 4 – Lecrae – ZWYCIĘZCA
I Believe – Phil Wickham
Najlepsze występ/utwór Contemporary Christian Music
“Believe” – Blessing Offor
“Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]” – Cody Carnes
“Thank God I Do” – Lauren Daigle
“Love Me Like I Am” – for KING & COUNTRY featuring Jordin Sparks
“Your Power” – Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – ZWYCIĘZCA
“God Problems” – Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
Najlepszy album Gospel
I Love You – Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way – Maverick City Music
My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
All Things New: Live In Orlando – Tye Tribbett – ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepsze występ/utwór Gospel
“God Is Good” – Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard
“Feel Alright (Blessed)” – Erica Campbell
“Lord Do It For Me (Live)” – Zacardi Cortez
“God Is” – Melvin Crispell III
“All Things” – Kirk Franklin – ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepszy album Roots Gospel
Tribute To The King – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Echoes Of The South – Blind Boys Of Alabama – ZWYCIĘZCA
Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times – Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me At The Cross – Brian Free & Assurance
Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light – Gaither Vocal Band
