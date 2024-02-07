Różne

Wyłoniono zwycięzców 66. dorocznych nagród GRAMMY

07/02/2024Aktualizowane: 07/02/2024
0

grammy 66

66. doroczna ceremonia wręczenia nagród GRAMMY powróciła do Crypto.com Arena w Los Angeles w niedzielę 4 lutego 2024 r. i była transmitowana na żywo w sieci telewizyjnej CBS oraz transmitowana na żywo i na żądanie w Paramount+. Poniżej znajduje się próbka zwycięzców ogłoszonych w 94 kategoriach 66. dorocznych nagród GRAMMY. Pełną listę zwycięzców można znaleźć na stronie www.grammy.com. Gratulujemy wszystkim nominowanym i zwycięzcom!

Najlepszy album Contemporary Christian Music

My Tribe – Blessing Offor
Emanuel – Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
Church Clothes 4 – Lecrae – ZWYCIĘZCA
I Believe – Phil Wickham

Najlepsze występ/utwór Contemporary Christian Music

“Believe” – Blessing Offor
“Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]” – Cody Carnes
“Thank God I Do” – Lauren Daigle
“Love Me Like I Am” – for KING & COUNTRY featuring Jordin Sparks
“Your Power” – Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – ZWYCIĘZCA
“God Problems” – Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Najlepszy album Gospel

I Love You – Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way – Maverick City Music
My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
All Things New: Live In Orlando – Tye Tribbett – ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepsze występ/utwór Gospel

“God Is Good” – Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard
“Feel Alright (Blessed)” – Erica Campbell
“Lord Do It For Me (Live)” – Zacardi Cortez
“God Is” – Melvin Crispell III
“All Things” – Kirk Franklin – ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepszy album Roots Gospel

Tribute To The King – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Echoes Of The South – Blind Boys Of Alabama – ZWYCIĘZCA
Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times – Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me At The Cross – Brian Free & Assurance
Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light – Gaither Vocal Band

Autor: Herba Longa
Źródło: TCB

07/02/2024Aktualizowane: 07/02/2024
0
pokaż więcej

Podobne wiadomości

Marsz dla życia, USA 2024

„Zabiłam syna” mówi kobieta podczas Marszu dla Życia

31/01/2024
Fati Burkina Faso

Prześladowania 2024

18/01/2024

Hollywoodzki aktor Jesse Hutch wychwala Boga

09/01/2024
Papież Franciszek

Papież Franciszek popiera błogosławienie par homoseksualnych

05/01/2024
Kliknij aby skomentować

Dodaj komentarz

Twój adres e-mail nie zostanie opublikowany. Wymagane pola są oznaczone *

Back to top button