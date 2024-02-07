Wyłoniono zwycięzców 66. dorocznych nagród GRAMMY

66. doroczna ceremonia wręczenia nagród GRAMMY powróciła do Crypto.com Arena w Los Angeles w niedzielę 4 lutego 2024 r. i była transmitowana na żywo w sieci telewizyjnej CBS oraz transmitowana na żywo i na żądanie w Paramount+. Poniżej znajduje się próbka zwycięzców ogłoszonych w 94 kategoriach 66. dorocznych nagród GRAMMY. Pełną listę zwycięzców można znaleźć na stronie www.grammy.com. Gratulujemy wszystkim nominowanym i zwycięzcom!

Najlepszy album Contemporary Christian Music

My Tribe – Blessing Offor

Emanuel – Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Church Clothes 4 – Lecrae – ZWYCIĘZCA

I Believe – Phil Wickham

Najlepsze występ/utwór Contemporary Christian Music

“Believe” – Blessing Offor

“Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]” – Cody Carnes

“Thank God I Do” – Lauren Daigle

“Love Me Like I Am” – for KING & COUNTRY featuring Jordin Sparks

“Your Power” – Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – ZWYCIĘZCA

“God Problems” – Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Najlepszy album Gospel

I Love You – Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way – Maverick City Music

My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds

All Things New: Live In Orlando – Tye Tribbett – ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepsze występ/utwór Gospel

“God Is Good” – Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard

“Feel Alright (Blessed)” – Erica Campbell

“Lord Do It For Me (Live)” – Zacardi Cortez

“God Is” – Melvin Crispell III

“All Things” – Kirk Franklin – ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepszy album Roots Gospel

Tribute To The King – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Echoes Of The South – Blind Boys Of Alabama – ZWYCIĘZCA

Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times – Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me At The Cross – Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light – Gaither Vocal Band

