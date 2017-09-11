WOW Gospel 2015 to siedemnasty album w serii WOW Gospel. Ukazał się 3 lutego 2015 roku. Można ich posłuchać na kanale Gospel Radia Chrześcijanin.

Na 2 płytach

Disc 1

1. The Walls Group – Perfect People

2. Kirk Franklin Featuring Mali Music – Give Me

3. Lecrae – All I Need Is You

4. Jamie Grace – Beautiful Day

5. Erica Campbell – You Are

6. Anita Wilson – He Loves Me

7. Brian Courtney Wilson – Worth Fighting For

8. Tamela Mann – I Can Only Imagine

9. James Fortune & FIYA – Live Through It

10. Mali Music – I Believe

11. Kierra Sheard – 2nd Win

12. Tasha Page Lockhart – Here Right Now

13. J Moss – Alright OK (Remix)

14. Fred Hammond – I Will Lift Him Up

Disc 2

1. Tye Tribbett – He Turned It

2. JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise – It Pushed Me

3. Jason Nelson – Dominion

4. William McDowell Featuring Nicole Binion – Can’t Live Without You

5. Marvin Sapp – Deeper

6. William Murphy – It’s Working

7. Ricky Dillard & New G – Amazing

8. VaShawn Mitchell – God My God

9. Tasha Cobbs – For Your Glory

10. Donald Lawrence Featuring Yolanda Adams – Best For Last

11. Smokie Norful – No Greater

12. Israel Houghton Featuring Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp – Come As You Are

13. Hezekiah Walker – I Feel Your Spirit

14. Donnie McClurkin Featuring Tye Tribbett – We are Victorious

15. Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers – We’ve Gotta Put Jesus Back

16. Beverly Crawford – Sweeping Through The City

WOW Gospel 2015 DVD

1. The Walls Group- Perfect People

2. Deitrick Haddon- Touch Me

3. Jamie Grace- Beautiful Day

4. J Moss- Alright Ok

5. Lecrae- All I Need Is You

6. Mali Music- Ready Aim

7. Marvin Sapp- Deeper

8. VaShawn Mitchell- God My God

9. William Murphy- It’s Working

10. William McDowell- I Won’t Go Back

Bonus Videos

11. Tasha Page-Lockhart – Different (Lyric Video)

12. Donnie McClurkin Featuring Tye Tribbett – We Are Victorious (Lyric Video)

13. Hezekiah Walker – Every Praise (Lyric Video)

WOW Gospel

The premiere collection of gospel music is back for it’s 18th year! Featuring the best from Traditional to Contemporary, this powerful &uplifting compilation returns with your favorite Gospel radio tunes and praise anthems. With a double CD set and companion DVD, WOW Gospel 2015 isteeming with talent from powerhouse gospel acts including Donnie McClurkin & Tye Tribbett (We Are Victorious) & Tasha Cobs (For Your Glory) to rising urban contemporary gospel stars The Walls Group (Perfect People), Mali Music (I Believe) & Lecrae (All I Need Is You).

Previously garnering gold and platinum certifications along with a faithful fan base; this latest WOW Gospel installment will not disappoint.