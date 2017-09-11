Muzyka

WOW Gospel 2015

16 godzin temu
0 1

WOW Gospel 2015WOW Gospel 2015 to siedemnasty album w serii WOW Gospel. Ukazał się 3 lutego 2015 roku. Można ich posłuchać na kanale Gospel Radia Chrześcijanin.

Na 2 płytach

Disc 1
1. The Walls Group – Perfect People
2. Kirk Franklin Featuring Mali Music – Give Me
3. Lecrae – All I Need Is You
4. Jamie Grace – Beautiful Day
5. Erica Campbell – You Are
6. Anita Wilson – He Loves Me
7. Brian Courtney Wilson – Worth Fighting For
8. Tamela Mann – I Can Only Imagine
9. James Fortune & FIYA – Live Through It
10. Mali Music – I Believe
11. Kierra Sheard – 2nd Win
12. Tasha Page Lockhart – Here Right Now
13. J Moss – Alright OK (Remix)
14. Fred Hammond – I Will Lift Him Up

Disc 2
1. Tye Tribbett – He Turned It
2. JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise – It Pushed Me
3. Jason Nelson – Dominion
4. William McDowell Featuring Nicole Binion – Can’t Live Without You
5. Marvin Sapp – Deeper
6. William Murphy – It’s Working
7. Ricky Dillard & New G – Amazing
8. VaShawn Mitchell – God My God
9. Tasha Cobbs – For Your Glory
10. Donald Lawrence Featuring Yolanda Adams – Best For Last
11. Smokie Norful – No Greater
12. Israel Houghton Featuring Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp – Come As You Are
13. Hezekiah Walker – I Feel Your Spirit
14. Donnie McClurkin Featuring Tye Tribbett – We are Victorious
15. Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers – We’ve Gotta Put Jesus Back
16. Beverly Crawford – Sweeping Through The City

WOW Gospel 2015 DVD

1. The Walls Group- Perfect People
2. Deitrick Haddon- Touch Me
3. Jamie Grace- Beautiful Day
4. J Moss- Alright Ok
5. Lecrae- All I Need Is You
6. Mali Music- Ready Aim
7. Marvin Sapp- Deeper
8. VaShawn Mitchell- God My God
9. William Murphy- It’s Working
10. William McDowell- I Won’t Go Back

Bonus Videos
11. Tasha Page-Lockhart – Different (Lyric Video)
12. Donnie McClurkin Featuring Tye Tribbett – We Are Victorious (Lyric Video)
13. Hezekiah Walker – Every Praise (Lyric Video)

WOW Gospel

The premiere collection of gospel music is back for it’s 18th year! Featuring the best from Traditional to Contemporary, this powerful &uplifting compilation returns with your favorite Gospel radio tunes and praise anthems. With a double CD set and companion DVD, WOW Gospel 2015 isteeming with talent from powerhouse gospel acts including Donnie McClurkin & Tye Tribbett (We Are Victorious) & Tasha Cobs (For Your Glory) to rising urban contemporary gospel stars The Walls Group (Perfect People), Mali Music (I Believe) & Lecrae (All I Need Is You).

Previously garnering gold and platinum certifications along with a faithful fan base; this latest WOW Gospel installment will not disappoint.

Podobne wiadomości

Charles Jenkins – Any Given Sunday
2 dni temu
3

Charles Jenkins – Any Given Sunday

United Tenors Hammond Hollister Roberson Wilson
5 dni temu
4

United Tenors Hammond Hollister Roberson Wilson

Brian Courtney Wilson – Worth Fighting For
5 dni temu
3

Brian Courtney Wilson – Worth Fighting For

Marthy Munizzi – No Limits Live
1 tydzień temu
6

Marthy Munizzi – No Limits Live

Dodaj komentarz

Twój adres email nie zostanie opublikowany. Pola, których wypełnienie jest wymagane, są oznaczone symbolem *

Zobacz również

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Prosimy o wsparcie, wyłączając blokadę reklam.