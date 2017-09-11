Muzyka
WOW Gospel 2015
WOW Gospel 2015 to siedemnasty album w serii WOW Gospel. Ukazał się 3 lutego 2015 roku. Można ich posłuchać na kanale Gospel Radia Chrześcijanin.
Na 2 płytach
Disc 1
1. The Walls Group – Perfect People
2. Kirk Franklin Featuring Mali Music – Give Me
3. Lecrae – All I Need Is You
4. Jamie Grace – Beautiful Day
5. Erica Campbell – You Are
6. Anita Wilson – He Loves Me
7. Brian Courtney Wilson – Worth Fighting For
8. Tamela Mann – I Can Only Imagine
9. James Fortune & FIYA – Live Through It
10. Mali Music – I Believe
11. Kierra Sheard – 2nd Win
12. Tasha Page Lockhart – Here Right Now
13. J Moss – Alright OK (Remix)
14. Fred Hammond – I Will Lift Him Up
Disc 2
1. Tye Tribbett – He Turned It
2. JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise – It Pushed Me
3. Jason Nelson – Dominion
4. William McDowell Featuring Nicole Binion – Can’t Live Without You
5. Marvin Sapp – Deeper
6. William Murphy – It’s Working
7. Ricky Dillard & New G – Amazing
8. VaShawn Mitchell – God My God
9. Tasha Cobbs – For Your Glory
10. Donald Lawrence Featuring Yolanda Adams – Best For Last
11. Smokie Norful – No Greater
12. Israel Houghton Featuring Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp – Come As You Are
13. Hezekiah Walker – I Feel Your Spirit
14. Donnie McClurkin Featuring Tye Tribbett – We are Victorious
15. Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers – We’ve Gotta Put Jesus Back
16. Beverly Crawford – Sweeping Through The City
WOW Gospel 2015 DVD
1. The Walls Group- Perfect People
2. Deitrick Haddon- Touch Me
3. Jamie Grace- Beautiful Day
4. J Moss- Alright Ok
5. Lecrae- All I Need Is You
6. Mali Music- Ready Aim
7. Marvin Sapp- Deeper
8. VaShawn Mitchell- God My God
9. William Murphy- It’s Working
10. William McDowell- I Won’t Go Back
Bonus Videos
11. Tasha Page-Lockhart – Different (Lyric Video)
12. Donnie McClurkin Featuring Tye Tribbett – We Are Victorious (Lyric Video)
13. Hezekiah Walker – Every Praise (Lyric Video)
WOW Gospel
The premiere collection of gospel music is back for it’s 18th year! Featuring the best from Traditional to Contemporary, this powerful &uplifting compilation returns with your favorite Gospel radio tunes and praise anthems. With a double CD set and companion DVD, WOW Gospel 2015 isteeming with talent from powerhouse gospel acts including Donnie McClurkin & Tye Tribbett (We Are Victorious) & Tasha Cobs (For Your Glory) to rising urban contemporary gospel stars The Walls Group (Perfect People), Mali Music (I Believe) & Lecrae (All I Need Is You).
Previously garnering gold and platinum certifications along with a faithful fan base; this latest WOW Gospel installment will not disappoint.
Otrzymuj nowości na swój adres
Dołącz do naszej listy mailingowej, aby otrzymywać najnowsze wiadomości na swój adres email.
Nie wysyłamy spamu, nie udostępniamy emaili innym. Zawsze możesz zrezygnować jednym kliknięciem.